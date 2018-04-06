CWG: Indian men’s TT team reach final

Gold Coast (Australia), April 9 (IANS) The Indian men’s Table Tennis team assured of at least a silver medal after beating Singapore to qualify for the final of the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

Star paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal won the crucial decider against Xue Jie Pang to guide India to the summit clash against the winner of the second semi-final between Nigeria and England, later on Monday.

India got off to a poor start with Harmeet Desai losing 9-11, 5-11, 8-11 to Ning Gao in the first singles match before Achanta equalised the scores 1-1 with a 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 thrashing of Shao Feng Ethan Poh in the second tiw.

India soon got to a 2-1 lead with the doubles duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet registering a brilliant come-from-behind win against Xue Jie Pang and Shao Feng Ethan Poh 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8.

But Singapore came back in style to make it 2-2 after the fourth match of the contest witnessed Ning Gao beating Sathiyan 11-5, 10-12, 11-4, 13-11 in a close singles tie.

In the crucial decider, the experienced Sharath Kamal used all his experience to pocket the tie against Xue Jie Pang, 11-5, 12-10, 12-10, and propel India to the final with a 3-2 win.

–IANS

tri/