CWG: Indian para paddlers disappoint in women’s singles

Gold Coast (Australia), April 10 (IANS) Indian para paddlers disappointed on day 6 of the 21st Commonwealth Games with Vaishnavi Sutar and Maitreyee Sarkar losing their respective women’s TT6-10 singles group matches here on Tuesday.

Maitreyee went down 0-3 (3-11, 1-11, 3-11) in straight games to Australian Melissa Tapper in a group 1 match at the Oxenford Studios here.

She will next face Papua New Guinea’s Vero Nime on Wednesday.

Earlier, Vaishnavi also lost 0-3 to Canada’s Stephanie Chan in a group 2 match at the same venue.

Vaishnavi failed to put up a fight in any of the three games to go down meekly 1-11, 2-11, 3-11 to the Canadian.

The Indian will next take on Faith Obazuaye of Nigeria on Wednesday.

