Gold Coast (Australia), April 14 (IANS) India suffered a 0-6 thrashing to England in the play-off for the bronze medal in the women’s hockey competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Staurday.

Sophie Bray (44th, 49th, 56th minutes) scored a hat-trick late in the match while Hollie Pearne-Webb (20th), Laura Unsworth (55th) and skipper Alexandra Danson (57th) got the other goals.

