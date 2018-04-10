CWG: Indian women paddlers reach doubles semis

Gold Coast (Australia), April 12 (IANS) India’s women paddlers continued their glorious run at the 21st Commonwealth Games here reaching the semi-finals of table tennis doubles competition on Thursday.

In one of the quarter-finals, Mouma Das and Manika Batra came back strongly from an one-game deficit to prevail over the English pair of Tin-Tin Ho and Maria Tsaptsinos 3-1 (12-14, 11-3, 11-7, 11-6).

Manika and Mouma had earlier blanked Sri Lanka’s Hansani Kapugeekiyana and Ishara Madurangi 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-1) in a rather one-sided contest.

Manika and Mouma will now take on Malaysian duo of ying Ho and Karen Lyne, on Friday for a place in the final.

In another quarter-final, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe had a comfortable 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 14-12) over Canada’s Alicia Cote and Mo Zhang.

The Indian pair had earlier defeated the Welsh duo of Charlotte Carey and Chloe Thomas with a 3-1 (11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 11-6) verdict.

Sutirtha and Pooja will next face Singapore’s Tianwei Feng and Mengyu Yu in the other semi-final on Friday.

–IANS

tri/dg