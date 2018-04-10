CWG: Indians advance in women’s doubles TT

Gold Coast (Australia), April 12 (IANS) Indian paddlers won their respective women’s doubles round of 16 matches at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Thursday.

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe defeated the Welsh pair of Charlotte Carey and Chloe Thomas while Manika Batra and Mouma Das prevailed against Hansani Kapugeekiyana and Ishara Madurangi of Sri Lanka.

Sutirtha and Pooja did not face too much trouble from their Welsh counterparts as they scripted a 11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 11-6 victory.

Later, Manika and Mouma blanked their Sri Lankan opponents in a rather one-sided contest.

The Indian combination won 11-4, 11-4, 11-1.

–IANS

ajb/