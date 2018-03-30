CWG: Indians disappoint in lawn bowls event

Gold Coast (Australia), April 6 (IANS) The Indian lawn bowls team of Chandan Singh, Sunil Bahadur and Dinesh Kumar lost 14-15 to England in the men’s Sectional Triples Sectional Play in Round 3 at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The triples gold in all three previous editions, since it was introduced in the lawn bowls programme in 2006, has always been won by South Africa.

In women’s Singles Round 3, Pinki lost to Litia Tikosisuva of Fiji 12-21. The Indian then lost 9-21 to Firyana Saroji of Malaysia in women’s singles section D, round 4.

