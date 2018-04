Gold Coast (Australia), April 9 (IANS) India’s Tejaswin Shankar entered the final of the men’s high jump event at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

Shankar registered a best attempt of 2.21 metres, thus meeting the qualifying standard of 2.27m. He finished the qualification stage at the joint fifth spot.

Jamal Wilson of the Bahamas topped the qualification stage.

