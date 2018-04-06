CWG: India’s Sheeraz, Smit struggle in men’s skeet qualifiers

Gold Coast (Australia), April 8 (IANS) Indian shooters Sheeraz Sheikh and Smit Singh found themselves tottering at the seventh and 11th spots respectively at the end of day 1 of the men’s skeet qualifiers at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Sheeraz shot 25 and 23 in his first two rounds on the first day, to take his total to 48, while Smit shot 21 and 25 to accumulate 46.

Cyprus’ Georgios Achilleos totalled 49 to top the list on day 1.

–IANS

tri/ajb