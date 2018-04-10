CWG: India’s squash mixed pairs in quarters

Gold Coast (Australia), April 12 (IANS) The Indian squash mixed doubles pairs of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal, and Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu won their respective round of 16 matches, to advance to the quarter-finals here on Thursday.

Dipika and Saurav came back from an one-game deficit to pocket the next two games, and clinch the contest 2-1 (7-11, 11-6, 11-8) against Malaysian pair of Aifa Azman and Sanjay Singh Chal in 37 minutes.

The Indian duo will next take on Wales combo of Tesni Evans and Peter Creed for a place in the semi-finals, later on Thursday.

In the other round of 16 encounter, Joshna and Harinder beat New Zealand’s Amanda Landers-Murphy and Zac Millar 2-1 (11-7, 10-11, 11-5) at the Oxenford Studios, here.

Later in the day, Joshna and Harinder will take on another Kiwi pair of Joelle King and Paul Coll in the quarters.

–IANS

tri/