Gold Coast (Australia), April 8 (IANS) India’s Khushbir Kaur finished fourth in the Women’s 20 kilometre Race Walk event at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Khushbir clocked a time of 1 hour, 39 minutes and 21 seconds.

Jemima Montag of Australia won the gold medal with a time of 1:32:50.

New Zealand’s Alana Barber got the silver with 1:34:18 while Bethan Davies of Wales clocked 1:36:08 for the bronze.

–IANS

ajb/