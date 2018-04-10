CWG: Manika-Mouma reach TT women’s doubles final

Gold Coast (Australia), April 13 (IANS) Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Mouma Das stormed into the final of the women’s doubles competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games, here on Friday.

The other Indian pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe, however lost their semi-final match against the Singaporean duo of Tianwei Feng and Mengyu Yu.

Manika and Mouma yet again proved their dominance on the table with a 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-5) thrashing of Malaysian pair of Ying Ho and Karen Lyne in the first semi-final.

The Indians started dominating from the very first game and continued their momentum throughout the three games, rubbishing any chances of the Malaysian combo’s efforts of making a comeback into the contest.

Manika and Mouma will face the Singaporean duo of Tianwei Feng and Mengyu Yu in the gold medal match, later on Friday.

Meanwhile in the other semi-final, Sutirtha and Pooja was no match for the Singaporeans Tianwei and Mengyu, who comfortably pocketed the contest with a 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-5) verdict.

Later in the day, Sutirtha and Pooja will be up against Malaysians Ying and Karen in the bronze medal contest.

–IANS

