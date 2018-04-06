CWG: Manish, Irfan disappoint in men’s 20km race walk

Gold Coast (Australia), April 8 (IANS) India’s Manish Singh and Irfan Kolothum Thodi registered disappointing performances in the Men’s 20 kilometre Race Walk event at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Manish registered a time of 1 hour, 22 minutes and 22 seconds to take the sixth spot.

Irfan was even more disappointing, clocking 1:27:34 to finish 13th in a field of 15 athletes.

Dane Bird-Smith of Australia claimed the title with a time of 1:19:34. He had to beat off a tough challenge from England’s Tom Bosworth who took the silver medal with 1:19:38.

Samuel Ireri Gathimba got the bronze for athletics powerhouse Kenya with a time of 1:19:51.

