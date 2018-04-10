CWG: Mixed day for Indian para paddlers

Gold Coast (Australia), April 11 (IANS) Indian para paddlers Maitreyee Sarkar and Vaishnavi Sutar had a mixed outing in their respective women’s TT6-10 singles group matches at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

While Maitreyee thrashed Papua New Guniea’s Vero Nime 3-0 in group 1, Vaishnavi went down 0-3 to Nigerian Faith Obazuaye in group 2.

Maitreyee overcame Wednesday’s loss to Australian Melissa Tapper, with a 3-0 (11-2, 11-9, 11-2) win over the PNG paddler.

She will next face England’s Felicity Pickard on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Maitreyee’s compatriot Vaishnavi’s dreams of reaching the semi-finals are almost over after losing 0-3 to Nigerian Obazuaye.

The Indian had no reply to the Nigerian’s aggressive play in all the three games that saw her winning 11-0, 11-2, 11-2.

Vaishnavi had earlier lost to Canada’s Stephanie Chan on Tuesday. She will next face Australian Andrea McDonnell on Thursday.

–IANS

tri/