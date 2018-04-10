OtherSports

CWG: Mixed day for Indian para paddlers

Views: 1

Gold Coast (Australia), April 11 (IANS) Indian para paddlers Maitreyee Sarkar and Vaishnavi Sutar had a mixed outing in their respective women’s TT6-10 singles group matches at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

While Maitreyee thrashed Papua New Guniea’s Vero Nime 3-0 in group 1, Vaishnavi went down 0-3 to Nigerian Faith Obazuaye in group 2.

Maitreyee overcame Wednesday’s loss to Australian Melissa Tapper, with a 3-0 (11-2, 11-9, 11-2) win over the PNG paddler.

She will next face England’s Felicity Pickard on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Maitreyee’s compatriot Vaishnavi’s dreams of reaching the semi-finals are almost over after losing 0-3 to Nigerian Obazuaye.

The Indian had no reply to the Nigerian’s aggressive play in all the three games that saw her winning 11-0, 11-2, 11-2.

ALSO READ:   Djokovic splits with coach Stepanek, days after breaking with Agassi

Vaishnavi had earlier lost to Canada’s Stephanie Chan on Tuesday. She will next face Australian Andrea McDonnell on Thursday.

–IANS

tri/

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *