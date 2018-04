Gold Coast (Australia), April 9 (IANS) Indian shooter Om Mitharval equalled the Commonwealth Games (CWG) record on his way to qualifying for the final of the men’s 10m Air Pistol event here on Monday.

Om shot 584 in the qualifying round to equal the meet record set by fellow Indian Samaresh Jung at the 2006 CWG in Melbourne.

Jitu Rai, the other Indian in the fray, also reached the final. Jitu had score of 570.

–IANS

