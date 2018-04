Gold Coast (Australia), April 11 (IANS) Indian shooters Om Mitharwal and Jitu Rai qualified for the final of the men’s 50 metre Pistol event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Wednesday.

Om topped the standings at the end of the qualification stage with a score of 549 points.

Jitu qualified at the sixth position with 534.

–IANS

ajb/