CWG: Paddlers ease into men’s doubles semis

Gold Coast (Australia), April 13 (IANS) Indian paddlers dominated their respective opponents to enter the semi-finals of the men’s doubles table tennis competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Friday.

Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty did not face too much of a challenge from Hu Heming and Yan Xin of Australia in the quarter-finals as they eased to an easy 11-8, 10-12, 12-10, 11-8 win.

Later, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran had an even easier day in office as they registered a straight-games win over the English team of David McBeath and Samuel Walker.

The India duo won 11-7, 11-8, 12-10.

–IANS

ajb/