CWG: Paddlers Manika, Mouma in singles quarters; Madhurika ousted

Gold Coast (Australia), April 12 (IANS) India’s Manika Batra and Mouma Das entered the quarter-finals of table tennis women’s singles but it was cutains for Madhurika Patkar, after losing her round of 16 match at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

High on confidence after guiding the Indian women’s team to a historic gold, Manika thrashed local girl Tracy Feng 4-1 (11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7) to reach the last eight of the competition.

In the quarter-finals later on Thursday, Manika will face Singapore’s World No.100 Yihan Zhou, whom the Indian beat 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-7) in the women’s team final.

Mouma, however, had to fend off stiff resistance from England’s Tin-Tin Ho in a see-saw contest to eventually emerge victorious 4-3 (11-7, 7-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-7, 11-8) in her round of 16 match.

In the quarters, the Indian veteran will be up against another Singaporean Mengyu Yu.

Meanwhile, it was disappointment for Madhurika who went down 2-4 (9-11, 8-11, 11-2, 3-11, 11-8, 6-11) to England’s Kelly Sibley, to crash out of the competition.

–IANS

