CWG: Para-lifter Sachin settles for bronze

Gold Coast, April 10 (IANS) India’s para-lifter Sachin Chaudhary settled for the bronze in men’s heavyweight category at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

Sachin lifted the combined effort of 181 points. Nigeria’s Abdulazeez Ibrahim won the gold with 191.9 points while the silver went to Malaysia’s Yee Khie Jong (188.7).

In his first two attempts, Sachin failed to lift 201 kg but he did it in the final attempt to finish in the top-three.

–IANS

