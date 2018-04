Gold Coast (Australia), April 10 (IANS) India’s para paddler Vaishnavi Sutar on Tuesday went down 0-3 to Canada’s Stephanie Chan in women’s TT6-10 singles Group 2 match at the 21st Commonwealth Games here.

Vaishnavi failed to put up a fight in any of the three games to go down meekly 1-11, 2-11, 3-11 to the Canadian.

The Indian will next take on Faith Obazuaye of Nigeria on Wednesday.

–IANS

tri/