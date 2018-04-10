CWG: Para paddlers Vaishnavi, Maitreyee fail to reach semis

Gold Coast (Australia), April 12 (IANS) India’s para paddlers Vaishnavi Sutar and Maitreyee Sarkar failed to qualify to the semi-finals of women’s TT6-10 singles at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

While Maitreyee managed to win just one of her three group stage matches, Vaishnavi failed to notch a single win to finish at the bottom of her group.

In their final group stage matches on Thursday, Maitreyee went down 0-3 (5-11, 8-11, 9-11) to England’s Felicity Pickard while Vaishnavi too went down 0-3 (3-11, 3-11, 1-11) to Andrea McDonnell.

–IANS

