Gold Coast (Australia), April 12 (IANS) Indian athlete Purnima Hembram finished second in her heats in the 100 metre hurdles of the women’s Heptathlon event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Thursday.

Purnima registered a personal best time of 13.56 seconds to finish behind Elizabeth Dadzie of Ghana who recorded 13.49.

Purnima has a total of 1041 points in her kitty.

–IANS

ajb/