Gold Coast (Australia), April 15 (IANS) Indian star Saina Nehwal defeated compatriot P.V. Sindhu by straight games to win the women’s singles title in the badminton competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Sunday.

Saina displayed some superb form to clinch a 21-18, 23-21 victory in the final.

