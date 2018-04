Gold Coast (Australia), April 15 (IANS) Indian paddlers Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra bagged the bronze medal in the mixed doubles table tennis competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Sunday.

The pair defeated compatriots Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das 11-6, 11-2, 11-4 in the play-off for the third position.

–IANS

ajb/