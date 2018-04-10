CWG: Sharath-Mouma advance, Harmeet-Pooja ousted in TT mixed doubles

Gold Coast (Australia), April 11 (IANS) India’s veteran duo fo Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das advanced to the round of 16 in table tennis mixed doubles competition of the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

But it was curtains for the other mixed doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Pooja Sahasrabudhe, who lost their round of 32 tie 1-3 (6-11, 6-11, 11-3, 9-11) to Malaysia’s Javen Choong and Karen Lyne.

Sharath and Mouma, however proceeded to the round of 16 after beating the Sri Lankan duo of Rohan Sirisena and Ishara Madurangi 3-1 (11-6, 4-11, 11-9, 11-5) at the Oxenford Studios here.

After comfortably pocketing the first game, the Indians struggled to continue their dominance in the second as the Sri Lankans managed to square the scoreline 1-1.

In the third game, Sharath and Mouma used all their experience to bounce back and comprehensibly beat the Sri Lankans and did not allow them to get back even in the fouth game, to seal the contest in India’s favour.

Sharath and Mouma will on Thursday face England duo of David McBeath and Kelly Sibley for a place in the quarter-finals.

–IANS

tri/