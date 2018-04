Gold Coast (Australia), April 14 (IANS) The Indian pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das went down to Singapore’s Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu in the semi-finals of the mixed doubles table tennis tournament at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Saturday.

The Indian team gave a tough fight before losing 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 7-11.

–IANS

ajb/