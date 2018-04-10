CWG: Sharath-Mouma, Sanil-Manika in TT mixed doubles semis

Gold Coast (Australia), April 13 (IANS) Indian paddlers continued their dominance at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Friday, with the mixed doubles teams of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das, and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra entering the semi-finals here.

However, the other Indian pair of Sanil Shetty and Madhurika Patkar crashed out after suffering a narrow 2-3 loss in their quarter-final tie.

The veteran duo of Sharath and Mouma had a rather comfortable outing in fending off Canada’s Zhen Wang and Mo Zhang, with a 3-1 (11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 11-5) verdict.

Sharath and Mouma will now be up against Singapore’s Ning Gao and Mengyu Yu in the semi-final on Saturday.

In another quarter-final, Sathiyan and Manika outclassed their Singaporean opponents Xue Jie Pang and Yihan Zhou 3-0 (11-6, 12-10, 14-12) in straight games to reach the last four.

In the semi-finals, Sathiyan and Manika will face off England’s Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho at the Oxenford Studios here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was curtains for the third Indian pair of Sanil and Madhurika, who squandered a good start to eventually lose narrowly 2-3 (11-6, 5-11, 11-4, 7-11, 7-11) to Liam and Tin-Tin of England.

–IANS

tri/