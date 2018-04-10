CWG: Sharath-Sathiyan advance in men’s doubles TT

Gold Coast (Australia), April 11 (IANS) India’s Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran entered the round of 16 in men’s doubles table tennis competition of the 21st Commonwealth Games after thrashing Kiribati duo Tauramoa Miita and Nooa Takooa 3-0 here on Wednesday.

The Indian duo had no problems in dealing with the inexperienced Kiribati pair, comfortably clinching the affair 11-2, 11-5, 11-6 in the round of 32.

Later in the day, the other men’s doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty will take on Guyana’s Shemar Britton and Christopher Franklin for a place in the round of 16.

–IANS

