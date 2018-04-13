CWG: Sharath-Sathiyan clinch silver in men’s doubles TT

Gold Coast, April 14 (IANS) India paddlers Achanta Sharath and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan lost their men’s doubles gold medal match at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

The Indian duo lost to England’s Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford 2-3 (5-11, 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 8-11).

The Indian pair committed several errors on length of serve and shots which resulted in their loss.

Right from the start, Sharath and Sathiyan struggled with their service and return shots. But soon, the Indian duo corrected the mistakes and won the next two games. The Indians won the third game 11-9 coming back from 6-9 down to make it 2-1.

But Sharath missed a few regulation shots in the next two games and his partner also made few mistakes and the England players took full advantage of it. The Indian duo, however, tried to match the pace but failed and lost the issue.

