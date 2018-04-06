CWG: Shooter Annu off to strong start

Gold Coast (Australia), April 10 (IANS) Indian shooter Annu Singh took pole position at the end of the precision round in the qualification stage of the women’s 25 metre Pistol event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Tuesday.

Annu registered a series of 96, 99 and 98 for a total of 293 points.

Xiu Hong Teh of Singapore was second with 291 while Scotland’s Jessica Liddon was third as 288.

Heena Sidhu, the other Indian in the fray, was seventh with 286.

Heena struggled with her opening couple of shots with disappointing efforts of 95 and 93 before recovering somewhat with a 98 in her third and last attempt.

–IANS

ajb/