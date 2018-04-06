CWG: Shooter Bhaker wins gold, Heena takes silver

Gold Coast (Australia), April 8 (IANS) India’s Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu took gold and silver respectively in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Sunday.

Bhaker produced a spectacular performance, setting a new CWG record with a total of 240.9 points in the final round.

Heena registered 234 to make it 1-2 for India at the top of the podium.

Australia’s Elena Galiabovitch took bronze with 214.9 to bring some cheer for the hosts.

