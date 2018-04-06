CWG: Shooter Saniya in women’s skeet final; Maheshwari ousted

Gold Coast (Australia), April 8 (IANS) Indian shooter Saniya Sheikh qualified for the final of the women’s skeet event at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Saniya shot a total of 71 to finish the qualification stage in the third place. But it was a disappointing outing for her compatriot Maheshwari Chauhan, who finished eighth after shooting a total of 68.

Saniya shot 25 in the first round before shooting 23 each in the other two rounds at the Belmont Shooting Centre here.

Cyprus’ Panagiota Andreou topped the qualification stage by shooting a total of 74, while Australian Aislin Jones finished second, totalling 71.

