CWG: Shooter Sawant takes silver in women’s 50m Rifle Prone

Gold Coast (Australia), April 12 (IANS) Indian shooter Tejaswini Sawant took silver in the women’s 50m Rifle Prone event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Thursday.

Sawant notched up a score of 618.9 points. Martina Lindsay Veloso of Singapore set a new CWG record of 621.0 to win gold.

Seonaid McIntosh of Scotland took bronze with 618.1.

Anjum Moudgil, the other Indian in the fray, produced a disappointing performance. She scored 602.2 to finish 16th in the field of 20 competitors.

