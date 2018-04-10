CWG: Shooters Anish, Neeraj in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol final

Gold Coast (Australia), April 13 (IANS) Indian shooters Anish and Neeraj Kumar topped the qualification stage to enter the final of the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Friday.

Anish took pole position with 580 points while Neeraj was second with 579.

Sergei Evglevski (576) of Australia was fourth, followed by Pakistan’s Muhammad Khalil Akhtar (571).

England’s Sam Gowin (568) and David Chapman (566), the second Australian in the fray, also entered the final.

–IANS

ajb/