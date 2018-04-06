CWG: Shooters Annu, Heena enter final

Gold Coast (Australia), April 10 (IANS) Indian shooters Annu Singh and Heena Sidhu entered the final of the women’s 25 metre Pistol event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Tuesday.

Annu finished the qualification stage at the second spot with a total of 584 points. Heena was third with 579.

Xiu Hong Teh of Singapore topped the standings with 584.

Annu had taken pole position at the end of the Precision round with 293. She managed 291 in the Rapid round while Xiu scored 293.

Annu registered a series of 96, 99 and 98 in the Precision round. She was consistent in the Rapid round as well with scores of 98, 96 and 97.

Xiu, who was second after the Precision round with 291, registered 96, 100 and 97 in the Rapid stage to snatch the lead.

Heena meanwhile, started slowly before climbing up the standings with an awesome show in the Rapid round.

She was decidedly below par in the Precision round and was lagging at the seventh spot with 286.

Heena struggled with her opening couple of shots in the Precision round with disappointing efforts of 95 and 93 before recovering somewhat with a 98 in her third and last attempt.

Heena started the Rapid round poorly as well as she could only manage a 95in her opening attempt. But she saved her best for her last two shots, firing consecutive scores of 99 to zoom to the third spot.

–IANS

ajb/