Gold Coast (Australia), April 11 (IANS) Indian shooters Mohammed Ashab and Ankur Mittak qualified for the final of the men’s Double Trap event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Wednesday.

Ashab was in good form during the qualification stage, scoring 137 to take the second spot behind Scotland’s David McMath.

Ankur was fifth at the end of the qualification round with 133.

