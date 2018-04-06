CWG: Shooters Gagan, Chain enter final

Gold Coast (Australia), April 10 (IANS) Indian shooters Gagan Narang and Chain Singh entered the final of the men’s 50m Rifle Prone event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Tuesday.

Gagan finished the qualifying round in the third position with 617 points.

Chain was in sixth place, having scored a total of 614.2.

James Daly of Australia topped the standings in the qualification stage with 620.5 points.

Ryan Taylor of New Zealand was second with 619.4.

Gagan was consistent throughout the qualification round, starting off with 102.5 before shooting a superb 104.8 in his second attempt.

He bolstered his position with 102.3, 103.2 and 103.4 in his next three attempts.

However, a poor 100.8 in his final attempt ended his chances of finishing among the top two.

Chain meanwhile, had a superb start with 104.3, 104.2 and 103.1 in his opening three attempts.

However, he slipped down the standings with a 100.9.

He then managed an attempt of 102.3 before fizzling out with a below par 99.4 in his last shot.

–IANS

ajb/