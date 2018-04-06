CWG: Shooters Manu, Heena enter 10m Air Pistol final

Gold Coast (Australia), April 8 (IANS) Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu qualified for the final of the women’s 10m Air Pistol event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Sunday.

The Indian shooters dominated the qualification stage, claiming the top two spots going into the final.

Manu topped the qualification stage with a total of 388 points. Heena qualified at the second spot with 379 points.

Eleanor Bezzina of Malta scored 378 points to take the third spot while Singapore’s Shun Xie Teo was a further point behind at the fourth position.

–IANS

ajb/