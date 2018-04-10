CWG: Shuttler Saina sails into women’s singles semis

Gold Coast (Australia), April 13 (IANS) London bronze medallist Saina Nehwal thrashed Canada’s Rachel Honderich to cruise through to the women’s singles semi-finals, here on Friday.

The World No.12 Indian hardly broke a sweat and barring a couple of poor shots towards the end, dominated the contest throughout to comfortably win by a 21-8, 21-13 verdict.

Saina started her domination right from the start, easily pocketing the first game 21-8 in mere 14 minutes.

In the second game, the former World No.1 cruised ahead with a 11-3 lead at the break before the World No.47 gained a few points to reduce the margin but eventually the Indian brought all her experience into play to clinch the contest.

Saina will next face World No.18 Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland in the semi-final on Saturday.

Gilmour progressed to the last four at the cost of another Indian Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, who withdrew midway into their quarter-final match with an injury.

The other Indian in the fray, World No.3 P.V. Sindhu will face Canada’s World No. 48 Brittney Tam, later on Friday.

–IANS

tri/