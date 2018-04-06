CWG: Shuttlers Ashwini, Satwik reach round of 32 in mixed doubles

Gold Coast (Australia), April 10 (IANS) The Indian mixed doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy thrashed Guernsey’s Stuart Hardy and Chloe Le Tissier 2-0 to advance to the round of 32 at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

High on confidence after clinching the gold in the mixed team event here on Monday, Ashwini and Satwik needed just 20 minutes to brush past the Guernsey duo 21-9, 21-5 in straight games.

–IANS

