CWG: Shuttlers Srikanth, Prannoy in quarters of men’s singles

Gold Coast (Australia), April 12 (IANS) Star Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and H.S.Prannoy sailed into the quarter-finals of men’s singles with easy wins in their respective round of 16 encounters at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

Top seed Srikanth thrashed Sri Lankan Niluka Karunaratne 2-0 (21-10, 21-10) in just 33 minutes at the Carrara Sports Arena here.

Prannoy, on the other hand, tamed Australian Anthony Joe 2-0 (21-18, 21-11) in 35 minutes to enter the quarters.

–IANS

