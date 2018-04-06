CWG: Srihari, Sajan disappoint on third day (Swimming Roundup)

Gold Coast (Australia), April 7 (IANS) Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj finished ninth in the semi-finals of the men’s 50 metre backstroke while Sajan Prakash finished a disappointing last in the men’s 200 metre butterfly final at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Placed in the semi-final 2, Srihari completed the race in 26.50 seconds with a 0.64 second reaction time. In the eight-men final, Sajan, clocked 1:59.05 seconds to finish five seconds more than the gold medal winner Chad Le Clos of South Africa.

Srihari position in the semi-final 2 was fifth but in the overall semi-finals standings, he was ninth. Top eight performers enter the final.

Earlier during the heats, Srihari recorded a time of 26.47 seconds to qualify in the ninth spot among 16 qualifiers. The Indian finished third in Heat 1 behind Australia’s Mitch Larkin and Xavier Castelli of Wales.

Australians Mitch Larkin and Benjamin Treffers claimed the top two spots in the semi-finals with the timings of 24.91 and 24.99 seconds respectively.

In men’s 200 metre Butterfly final event, Sajan finished last and in the process, Le Clos achieved a CWG record by clocking a timing of 1:54:00 seconds at the Optus Aquatic Centre here.

Australia’s David Morgan bagged the silver after finishing at 1:56:36 while Scotland’s Duncan Scott (1:56:60) had to settle for the bronze.

Earlier, Sajan narrowly qualified for the finals after finding himself in the reserve category after the Heats. He recorded a timing of 1:58.87 seconds to better his own national record of 1:59.10, and finish at the fifth spot in Heat 2 of the qualification round.

