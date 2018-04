Gold Coast (Australia), April 15 (IANS) Indian star Kidambi Srikanth had to remain satisfied with the silver medal after losing to an inspired Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia in the men’s singles badminton final at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Sunday.

Srikanth had a good start as he won the opening game. But the veteran Malay blew him away in the next two games as Srikanth went down 21-19, 14-21, 14-21 in an hour and five minutes.

