CWG: Suthirtha-Pooja advance in TT women’s doubles

Gold Coast (Australia), April 11 (IANS) India’s Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe outclassed Mauritius pair of Ruqayyah Kinoo and Sanjana Alix Ramasawmy 3-0 to proceed to the TT women’s doubles round of 16 at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

The Indian pair had a comfortable outing while whipping off the opponents 11-3, 11-4, 11-4 in straight games.

Sutirtha and Pooja will next fight it out for a place in the quarterfinals, with Wales pair of Charlotte Carey and Chloe Thomas in the round of 16 on Thursday.

In the other round of 16 tie, India’s star duo of Manika Batra and Mouma Das will take on Sri Lanka’s Hansani Kapugeekiyana and Ishara Madurangi on Thursday.

–IANS

tri/