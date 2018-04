Gold Coast (Australia), April 12 (IANS) India’s Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe defeated Charlotte Carey and Chloe Thomas of Wales in their women’s doubles round of 16 match of the table tennis competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Thursday.

The Indian combination did not face too much trouble from their Welsh counterparts as they scripted a 11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 11-6 victory.

