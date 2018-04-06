CWG: Swimmer Nataraj crashes out of men’s 200m Backstroke

Gold Coast (Australia), April 9 (IANS) Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj crashed out of the men’s 200 metre Backstroke event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) after finishing sixth in Heat 2 here on Monday.

Srihari clocked 2 minutes and 4.75 seconds to finish at a disappointing sixth position out of the seven competitors in Heat 2.

He finished a whopping 6.83 seconds behind South Africa’s Martin Binedell who clocked 1:57.92 to win Heat 2.

Binedell also claimed the overall top position after the completion of all the three heats.

