CWG: Swimmer Sajan crashes out after 1st round

Gold Coast, April 7 (IANS) India’s Sajan Prakash failed to advance to the next stage of the men’s 200 metre butterfly event in the swimming competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Saturday.

Sajan clocked a time of 1 minute and 58.87 seconds to finish fifth in Heat 2.

He managed an overall ninth position after the conclusion of the two heats.

However, his performance was not good enough to ensure a spot in the next stage of the competition as only the fastest eight swimmers were allowed to advance.

–IANS

