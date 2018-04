Gold Coast (Australia), April 8 (IANS) India’s Sajan Prakash qualified forward to the semi-finals of swimming men’s 100 metre Butterfly at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Sajan finished second in Heat 2 of the competition after clocking 54.11 seconds only behind Australia’s Grant Irvine, who finished with a timing of 53.89 at the Optus Aquatic Centre here.

–IANS

tri/