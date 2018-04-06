CWG: Swimmer Sajan Prakash in men’s 200m Butterfly finals

Gold Coast (Australia), April 7 (IANS) India’s Sajan Prakash narrowly qualified for the final of swimming men’s 200 metre Butterfly event of the 21st Commonwealth Games at the Optus Aquatic Centre here on Saturday.

Sajan recorded a timing of 1:58.87 seconds to better his own national record of 1:59.10, and finish at the fifth spot in Heat 2 of the qualification round.

England’s Jacob Peters topped the qualifications, clocking 1:58.42 seconds.

Earlier, another Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj entered the semi-finals of the men’s 50 metre backstroke event.

Srihari recorded a time of 26.47 seconds to qualify in the ninth spot among 16 qualifiers in his category.

The Indian finished third in Heat 1 behind Australia’s Mitch Larkin and Xavier Castelli of Wales.

Larkin had a time of 25.32 seconds while Castelli registered 25.91.

Zac Incerti of Australia qualified at the top of the overall standings by winning Heat 2 with a time of 25.05 seconds.

Larkin was second overall while Benjamin Treffers — also of Australia — was third with 25.52.

Treffers won Heat 3 ahead of Conor Ferguson (25.79) of Northern Ireland and Malaysia’s Jian Han Tern (25.83).

–IANS

tri/