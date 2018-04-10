CWG: Vikram-Ramit crash out of men’s double quarters squash

Gold Coast (Australia), April 13 (IANS) It was the end of the road for India in the men’s doubles squash competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games, after Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon lost in the quarter-finals here on Friday.

The Indian pair was handed a 1-2 (11-10, 8-11, 5-11) defeat by England’s Declan James and James Willstrop in the 48-minute long match at the Oxenford Studios here.

Despite narrowly winning the first game 11-10, Vikram and Ramit succumbed to the English pair’s aggression in the next two games to go down 8-11, 5-11.

–IANS

