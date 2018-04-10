CWG: Vikram-Ramit in squash men’s double quarters

Gold Coast, April 12 (IANS) The Indian men’s double team featuring Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon entered the squash quarter-finals at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

The Indian duo handed a 2-0 defeat to Jamaica’s Chris Binnie and Lewis Walters in the 30-minute Round-of-16 match.

After a comfortable 11-4 victory in the first game, Vikram and Ramit faced a stiff challenge in the second game. The Indians however, managed to register a 11-10 win.

They will now meet England’s Declan James and James Willstrop on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, Vikram and Ramit entered the round of 16 after receiving a walk over from Sierra Leone’s Ernest Jombla and Yusif Mansaray.

–IANS

kk/gau/hs